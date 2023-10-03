Jordan Teze equalised in the 96th minute to earn PSV Eindhoven a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Philips Stadion.
After the loss against Arsenal, PSV needed to find a result against Sevilla and they had Jerdy Schouten fit enough to start. Malik Tillman also kept his spot after a good display at the weekend.
PSV controlled possession from the start but they were limited to shots from distance or blocked efforts around the box. Ten minutes before the break, Andre Ramalho had the ball in the net but the defender’s effort was ruled out for offside.
In the second half, Adrià Pedrosa had the ball in the net for Sevilla after an error from Ramalho but VAR pulled it back for a handball. After another error from Ramalho, Youssef En-Nesyri got in on goal but his effort cannoned off the cross.
PSV also got plenty of chances through the lively Noa Lang but the game remained goalless until the 68th minute. Former Ajax and AZ midfielder Nemanja Gudelj hammered the ball past Walter Benitez from close range to put Sevilla in front.
Lang then went close with a shot just wide before Tillman was fouled by Ramos and Luuk De Jong made it 1-1 from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.
Sevilla struck again straight away with En-Nesyri getting in front of the PSV defence to head past Benitez.
It appeared that PSV were heading for a second straight defeat in the group but Jordan Teze popped up in the 96th minute to fire in a leveller.
PSV moves onto one point but are still bottom of the group. Elsewhere RC Lens moved top with a 2-1 win over Arsenal. PSV now has a double header against RC Lens to come after the international break.