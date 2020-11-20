Jordan Teze has been rewarded for his fine form with PSV Eindhoven by signing a new four-year contract.
The 21-year-old had an expiring contract in Eindhoven, but has now ended any speculation about a departure by signing a new deal.
The versatile defender is now contracted to the Eindhoven club until 2024.
Teze made his Eredivisie debut back in 2018 as a right-back, but has had to be patient since then. He has got his chance this season as a centre-back under Roger Schmidt and has excelled.