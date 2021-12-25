The January transfer window is drawing near and some Dutchmen will be looking to make a move. Michael Bell takes a look at the Dutchmen that could be at a new club come February.
Joey Veerman
The Heerenveen midfielder is set to finally make a transfer this January with Feyenoord already making a bid for the 23-year-old.
In the summer, Hellas Verona, Rangers, and AZ Alkmaar all failed with moves for Veerman, who would cost interested parties around €6 million next month.
Veerman has once again been Heerenveen’s key player this season, contributing three goals and six assists, but the former Volendam academy graduate is keen to take the next step in his career. A move to one of the top three in the Eredivisie would be wise for Veerman, who could be a future Netherlands international.
De Telegraaf reporter Mike Verweij has also stated that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Veerman, but a move to Amsterdam is not yet on the cards.
Nathan Ake
The centre-back currently has a bit-part role with Manchester City and could be sold by the club in January if they receive an acceptable offer.
Manchester City signed the Dutch international from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 but Ake has only ever been a back-up under Pep Guardiola. This season he has made only six appearances so far in the Premier League.
Ake is being linked with a move to Newcastle United, where his former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is now in charge.
Sven Botman
Botman is heading into January with a number of admirers ready to snatch him from Lille, who could be tempted into selling one of their key players for a big fee.
Botman helped Lille win Ligue 1 last season and the club has qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League this campaign. However, Lille’s finances mean that they may have to sell a key player.
Liverpool and AC Milan have been heavily linked with the Netherlands U21 international in the past, while Botman is reportedly top of Newcastle United’s wishlist for January. A bid of €30-40 million could be needed to sign the 21-year-old.
Steven Bergwijn
Steven Bergwijn was heading into the January transfer window looking to depart Tottenham after a lack of game time since the arrival of Antonio Conte. However, plans may have changed after Bergwijn starred in the 2-1 League cup win over West Ham United.
Conte now needs to decide whether he is willing to give Bergwijn the game time he is seeking or the winger could be allowed to depart on loan.
Ajax is very keen on signing Bergwijn and they are ready to pounce should Tottenham make him available. Clubs from Spain, Germany, and France are also following the situation.
Brian Brobbey
One deal that is almost sealed is Brian Brobbey’s return to Ajax from RB Leipzig.
The young forward decided to depart Amsterdam on a free in the summer but after only a few months, Brobbey is set to return to Ajax after failing to become a regular in Leipzig.
Ajax will sign Brobbey on a loan deal until the end of the season but there is uncertainty whether a clause will be included to make it permanent.
Brobbey was making his breakthrough at Ajax last season and his decision to depart was a mistake. However, the 19-year-old is still one of the most talented young Dutch forwards around and at Ajax he will provide much-needed competition to Sebastien Haller.
Luuk de Jong
The striker made a dream transfer to Barcelona in the summer but that loan deal looks set to be cut short as De Jong is not part of Xavi Hernandez’s plans.
It was a surprise when Ronald Koeman decided to sign De Jong on loan from Sevilla last summer, and the forward has not been able to impress at the Nou Camp.
A swap deal with Inter Milan for Alexis Sanchez has been rumoured, while Mundo Deportivo is reporting that a loan to Cadiz could also be completed.
De Jong has not made a decision on his future yet and will wait to see what other offers come his way. However, it is very unlikely that the striker will not be with Barcelona on the 1st of February.
Wout Weghorst
According to reports in Germany, Wolfsburg is open to selling Wout Weghorst and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards for the Netherlands international.
Weghorst has been prolific in the Bundesliga and Wolfsburg has decided it is now time to cash in on the former AZ Alkmaar star.
Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are two of the clubs that have been linked with the 29-year-old, who has 70 goals in 141 games for Wolfsburg.
Jairo Riedewald
The midfielder has barely played in the Premier League this season since Patrick Viera took charge and a move in January seems very likely.
The versatile 25-year-old has been with Crystal Palace since 2017 and has a contract until 2024, but the club would be willing to listen to offers in January.
A move could get the former Ajax’s stars career back on track.
Mohammed Ihattaren
This season has been a disaster so far for the young midfielder, who hasn’t played a single game all season after being loaned from Juventus to Sampdoria.
After leaving PSV for Italy in the summer, Ihattaren had physical issues which stopped him from making his debut for Sampdoria. The midfielder then returned to Netherlands as he decided he did not want to play for Sampdoria.
There was even speculation that Ihattaren could retire, but the 19-year-old is aiming to make a transfer in January. A return to the Netherlands could be on the cards.
Georginio Wijnaldum
Wijnaldum left Liverpool in the summer to join PSG on a free transfer but the Netherlands international has been unable to hold down a place in the starting line-up consistently.
There are reports that PSG are open to selling Wijnaldum in January and the midfielder could also welcome that as he will not want to lose his Oranje spot with the World Cup approaching.
Should PSG sanction a move then there would be plenty of potential suitors for Wijnaldum, with his former clubs Liverpool, Newcastle United and even PSV mentioned as potential destinations.