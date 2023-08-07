The Eredivisie season is approaching and a number of youngsters are aiming to make an impact during the season. Michael Bell picks out the talents you should be keeping an eye on throughout the campaign.
- Follow Michael on Twitter
Antoni Milambo
18 – Midfielder – Feyenoord
One of the stars of pre-season for Feyenoord, Antoni Milambo will be hoping to force himself into contention for a start.
The midfielder looked calm and assured in a defensive midfield role recently but can also cover the other two positions in the centre of the pitch.
The Netherlands youth international made his first team debut during the 2021/22 season but has been used sparingly since. Now 18, Milambo will be looking to make the step up from the U21 side and fans want to see more of the youngster.
Arne Slot kept him on the bench for the season opener against PSV Eindhoven and he may be a player loaned out before the window shuts. If he does get regular Eredivisie minutes elsewhere, Milambo can end up being one of the breakout stars of the campaign.
Jorrel Hato
17 – Defender – Ajax
Last season may have been a disappointment for Ajax, but one of the bright lights was the emergence of Jorrel Hato in the defence.
Given his debut as a 16-year-old by John Heitinga, Hato got himself ahead of Owen Wijndal and Calvin Bassey in the pecking order and deserved to stay there based on performance.
Whether at left-back or in the centre of defence, Hato looked to have the steel and assured play of a seasoned veteran. His strength and reading of the game is of the highest quality.
Hato is currently the diamond in the Ajax squad and another year in the first team could see him gaining a reputation similar to what Matthijs de Ligt had at his age.
Ruben van Bommel
19 – Winger – AZ Alkmaar
After an excellent season with MVV Maastricht, Van Bommel earned his move to AZ Alkmaar and he will certainly be one to watch in his first Eredivisie campaign.
The son of Mark van Bommel, Ruben is a quick and direct winger that scored 15 times and added five assists for MVV last season. He can beat his man, but Van Bommel relies more on pace than trickery and excels at bursts into the box from the left.
The 19-year-old is an exciting talent and should Jesper Karlsson depart Alkmaar this summer, Van Bommel will battle Myron van Brederode for the starting spot. If he can adapt to the strength of the Eredivisie then a debut for the Netherlands U21s will not be far away.
Isaac Babadi
18 – Winger/AM – PSV Eindhoven
With Xavi Simons departing, PSV Eindhoven may turn to their academy for his replacement. Isaac Babadi took his role in the Johan Cruijff Schaal victory and put in an eye-catching performance.
Usually a left winger, Babadi can come into the central position where he uses his pace, dribbling ability and technique to great effect. Last year, he made 30 appearances in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie for Jong PSV, scoring five times and adding four assists. However, Peter Bosz is clearly a big fan and he seems certain to remain with the first team, even if they do succeed in signing Malik Tillman from Bayern Munich.
The 18-year-old is a regular for the Netherlands youth sides and the club is trying hard to get him to sign a new long-term contract. Babadi could be the next special talent to make a name for himself in Eindhoven.
Leo Sauer
17 – Winger/Am – Feyenoord
If there is one young player that Feyenoord fans are very excited about, it is the hugely talented forward Leo Sauer.
The attacking midfielder/winger impressed for the Feyenoord U21’s last season and has made a big impact during pre-season. Sauer recently scored both goals in a win over Dordrecht and an official debut will not be far off.
The Slovakian can play centrally but he is at his best on the wing where he can run at his opponents with his pace and low centre of gravity.
He may only be 17 but Sauer already looks tailor-made for Eredivisie football and his development could be swift in Rotterdam. It is going to be a big season for Feyenoord with Champions League football and Sauer should get plenty of opportunities to shine.
Tygo Land
17 – Midfielder – PSV Eindhoven
The Netherlands U17 captain made the bench for PSV’s first team last season without making his official debut. However, he has made a big impression in pre-season and gained a lot of praise for his mature performances.
Peter Bosz likes giving chances to youth talents and PSV has several knocking on the door, including Land.
A technically gifted midfielder with strong dribbling ability, Land has earned comparisons to Frenkie de Jong, which is very exciting for Dutch football fans.
A move to the Jong PSV squad will give Land the chance to make his professional debut but it won’t be long before he is breaking into the first team.
Silvano Vos
18 – Midfielder – Ajax
It has been a great summer for the talented defensive midfielder, who not only got promoted to the Ajax first team on a permanent basis but also signed a new long-term deal.
A controlling midfielder with a presence beyond his years, Vos looks ready to make a big impact on first-team football in Amsterdam and Maurice Steijn may need him following a number of key departures.
Vos made most of his minutes for Jong Ajax last season but did make his first-team debut. He has impressed in a difficult pre-season and his technique shone through.
Given the chance this season, Vos could prove to be the most talented young midfielder to play in Amsterdam since Frenkie de Jong.
Ernest Poku
19 – Winger – AZ Alkmaar
After an excellent pre-season, Poku now looks ready to make a big impact in the AZ first team and he is primed to take the Eredivisie by storm.
At the start of the 21/22 campaign, Poku was handed his first team debut and he quickly racked up five appearances, but he didn’t look ready for the level yet.
Since then, he made a number of appearances in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and shone in AZ’s UEFA Youth League win. In nine Youth League appearances last season, Poku scored eight times and added two assists.
Poku is now 19 and has made a big impression for Pascal Jansen’s side in pre-season with his pace and finishing ability. The highlight was the winning goal in AZ’s 1-0 win over Bologna when he raced into the box, cut past his marker before curling an excellent strike into the top corner.
Poku has the pace, dribbling ability and end product to be a real top-quality winger and this could be the season he announces himself to Europe.
Carlos Borges
19 – Winger – Ajax
Ajax beat West Ham United to the signing of Carlos Borges and paid Manchester City nearly €19 million to bring the uber-talented winger to Amsterdam.
It seems that Ajax has got themselves a gem but he is yet to be tested at first-team level, having only reached the U23 side at Manchester City.
However, his goalscoring record at youth level is incredible with Borges netting 22 times in 35 reserve games. He also added 12 assists, while his record in the UEFA Youth League is also strong.
Borges has a reputation of being a winger with incredible speed and ability and Ajax fans will be hoping they have signed the real deal. If they have then €19 million could prove to be an incredible bargain.
Sem Steijn
21 – Midfielder – FC Twente
No player on this list has had the pre-season and start to the campaign that Steijn has had with FC Twente.
The midfielder not only netted nine goals in friendlies but then scored in both legs of Twente’s Europa Conference League qualifying win over Hammarby.
Steijn scored six times in 31 league games last season, but the 21-year-old will be looking to better that and he looks set to be a key player for new head coach Joseph Oosting.
Steijn is an attacking midfielder with good vision but he excels at finding space in and around the box, much like a Davy Klaassen or Donny van de Beek.
A strong campaign could see Steijn take his game to the next level and he is one of the FC Twente squad that looks capable of playing in Oranje in the future.
Sontje Hansen
21 – Winger – NEC Nijmegen
A huge talent at U17 and U19 levels, Hansen has seen his development stalled in recent years due to injuries and a lack of form, but he now heads to NEC Nijmegen with a point to prove.
Hansen was part of the Netherlands U17 side that won the European Championships in 2019 and he looked primed to star with Ajax. He made his debut in December of 2019 but a breakthrough didn’t come.
For the next two years, Hansen made his minutes for the U23 side and injuries have hampered his progress. Ajax wanted him to sign a new deal but Hansen refused and he was frozen out before joining NEC Nijmegen.
Hansen is a tricky and pacey winger and NEC will give him a perfect platform to prove himself in the Eredivisie.
Mexx Meerdink
20 – Striker – AZ Alkmaar
The Netherlands are desperately waiting for a new striker to break through and the one that looks primed to make the biggest impact in the Eredivisie is Mexx Meerdink.
The 20-year-old made nine appearances for the first team last season but is yet to net his first goal. He did, however, score nine times in six games as AZ won the UEFA Youth League, while also getting eight for Jong AZ.
Meerdink is a strong forward with good composure and aerial presence. He just needs more first-team opportunities to develop further. He should get that this season with rumours that Vangelis Pavlidis could be set to depart AZ for Germany.
Brian Brobbey
21 – Striker – Ajax
After returning to Ajax last summer, big things were expected of Brobbey but the 14 goals he netted seemed a small return from the striker.
Brobbey is strong, powerful, quick and has all the attributes of a top-quality striker. He is a nightmare for defences but his finishing ability needs work if he is to reach his potential.
This season, Brobbey will be the first choice up front in Amsterdam and he will need to prove that he is capable of reaching the Dutch national team. A goal in the final pre-season clash with Borussia Dortmund is promising but he needs to do it more often and stay consistent.
Now 21, Brobbey needs to sort out his finishing issues and have an explosive campaign.
Naci Unuver
20 – Winger – Twente
The winger has been highly rated for years in the Ajax academy but he is yet to make an impact on first-team football.
A loan to Trabzonspor last year was not overly successful and Ajax are yet to give him enough first-team minutes to develop. A loan move to FC Twente has now been sealed and Unuvar will be looking to prove himself in Enschede.
Unuvar has excellent dribbling ability and can score goals, but his lightweight frame has been an issue in recent years as he made the step into professional football. However, this can be worked on off the pitch.
The Turkish U21 international can step into an attacking midfield role and offers Joseph Oosting an attacking option for several positions.
It is an important campaign for Unuvar to show that he can live upto the hype from his youth and prove he can still make it at Ajax.
Zidane Iqbal
20 – Midfielder – Utrecht
Utrecht seem to have pulled off a great signing with Zidane Iqbal coming in from Manchester United with a glowing reputation.
The Iraq international made his debut in Manchester under Erik ten Hag but now goes for more regular first-team minutes in the Netherlands.
Iqbal is a midfielder with good defensive qualities and a strong work rate, but also a good dribbler. He can play along the midfield and is one of the players looking to take Utrecht back to Europe.
Utrecht have scouted some good players in recent years and they may be the best place for Iqbal to reach his potential.
Xavi Woudstra
19 – Midfielder – Heerenveen
Heerenveen have not been too active in the transfer market yet this season and they may have to look to their academy to strengthen the squad.
One of the young talents impressing in pre-season is midfielder Xavi Woudstra, who made the move to Friesland from Ajax in 2021.
A powerful and technically gifted midfielder, Woudstra is yet to make his official first-team debut but that should come this season if he continues to develop.
Million Manhoef
21 – Winger – Vitesse Arnhem
The star for Vitesse Arnhem last season, Manhoef has remained at the club and will be looking to push Phillip Cocu’s side into the European playoffs.
A rapid winger, who can also play at full-back, Manhoef has racked up 55 Eredivisie appearances already and has 10 goals while contributing eight assists.
Manhoef is now a Netherlands U21 international and big things are expected from him this season. A strong campaign can earn him a top transfer abroad next summer or the big four in the Eredivisie could come calling.
There is no European football in Arnhem at the moment and Manhoef is one of the gems that the club will look to cash in on next summer.
Mathijs Tielemans
21 – Midfielder – Vitesse Arnhem
Jong PSV won the Premier League U21 international cup last year with Tielemans one of the stars of that side. He decided not to sign a new deal in Eindhoven and goes for his chance with Vitesse Arnhem.
The 21-year-old was yet to make his debut for PSV but had made 77 appearances in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, scoring eight goals.
A technically gifted midfielder with good vision, Tielemans can play in either a defensive or attacking role, giving Cocu options. He may slot in alongside Marco van Ginkel as Vitesse look to build towards a European spot.
Mimeirhel Benita
19 – Right-back – Excelsior
Excelsior has benefitted from loan deals with neighbours Feyenoord in recent years and this season they will have the talented full-back Mimierhel Benita at their disposal.
Benita has already made six appearances for Feyenoord but gets the chance to prove himself for a full campaign at Excelsior. He is an attack-minded full-back with plenty of pace and dribbling ability, while he had a good goalscoring record at youth level where he spent some time as a winger.
The Netherlands youth international is a bright talent and a year loan is the best thing for his development. He could be a bargain signing for Excelsior in their battle to remain in the division.
Koki Saito
21 – Winger – Sparta Rotterdam
One of the sensations of last season, Saito scored seven times and gave five assists while on loan at Sparta Rotterdam from SK Lommel.
Sparta managed to convince the Belgian side to extend the loan and Saito will remain in Rotterdam for another year.
The 21-year-old is a real talent with his dribbling ability, pace and finishing a real asset for Sparta and the club can be delighted that he remains. Next summer could be a different story if he continues to reach the heights of last season.
Ricardo Pepi
20 – Striker – PSV Eindhoven
The American international could not keep Groningen up last season, but his goals impressed PSV Eindhoven enough for them to pay Augsburg around €11 million to sign him.
Pepi becomes the backup to Luuk de Jong in Eindhoven but he has the finishing ability and composure to overtake the veteran.
Pepi netted 13 times in a struggling Groningen side and PSV fans will be eager to see what he can do for them if given the chance. Pacey, strong and decent in the air, Pepi has all the attributes to be a great Eredivisie forward.
Dirk Proper
21 – Midfielder – NEC Nijmegen
An experienced member of the NEC squad, Proper has made 100 appearances for the club, despite only being 21.
Last season, Proper excelled as NEC comfortably stayed in the division and he was linked with a move to bigger clubs. However, Proper remains in Nijmegen and he will be looking to guide the club to a European playoff spot this season.
He may be small in stature, but Proper is strong in a tackle and can control the midfield with his technique and passing ability. It is only a matter of time before one of the top five sides in the Eredivisie snaps him up or he goes abroad.
Billy van Duijl
17 – Centre-back – Volendam
Volendam are a club that gives chances to youth and the biggest talent in the squad may be centre-back Billy van Duijl, who made his Eredivisie debut last season at the age of 16.
The calm ball-playing defender made three appearances in total in the Eredivisie last season but with Xavier Mbuyamba set to depart, that could increase this year.
It could be a tricky campaign for Volendam if they lose Mbuyamba and Carel Eiting but the emergence of van Duijl could be a godsend.
Zico Buurmeester
21 – Midfielder – PEC Zwolle
After making his Eredivisie debut last season for AZ Alkmaar, Buurmeester has been loaned out to PEC Zwolle in order to gain regular first-team minutes.
Buurmeester only has eight Eredivisie appearances to his name but over 80 in the Keueken Kampioen Divisie for Jong AZ. In the second division, he has impressed with 12 goals and six assists.
The box-to-box midfielder has a good reputation in Alkmaar and the club made sure he extended his contract before joining PEC Zwolle. This could be his breakout year to prove he can slot into AZ’s midfield next season.
Manfred Ugalde
21 – Striker – FC Twente
After impressing on loan from Manchester City, FC Twente has made Ugalde’s move permanent and he is set to take over the role as main striker this year.
Ugalde has so far made 61 appearances for FC Twente, scoring 13 times and adding six assists. He did this as the understudy to Ricky van Wolfswinkel, but new head coach Joseph Oosting is set to reverse their roles.
The Costa Rica international will be hoping his goals can catapult Twente to the Europa Conference League this season and he will be looking to improve his record in the league. If he can then Twente will be looking to break into the top four.
Quilindschy Hartman
21 – Left-back – Feyenoord
After breaking into the Feyenoord line-up last season, Quilindschy Hartman made the left-back position his own and he will go from strength to strength this season.
A Feyenoord youth product, Hartman comfortably took over from Tyrell Malacia following his move to Manchester United and he made 33 appearances, scoring twice and adding five assists in the title winning campaign.
Hartman is a Netherlands U21 left-back and he has the capability of playing for Oranje in the future. He is a defence-first type of left-back but he has the engine to get forward and contribute to the attack as well.
His bullish playing style is perfect for Arne Slot’s all-action style and his performances have caught the eye of clubs abroad with Burnley linked with a move this summer. A move abroad may be tempting but a Champions League campaign with Feyenoord would be better for his development.
Mika Godts
18 – Winger – Ajax
Ajax prized Belgian talent Mika Godts away from Genk last January and the attacker looks primed to make an impression this season.
Capable of playing as a 10 or on the wing, Godts already has four appearances for Ajax and has made a good impression during pre-season.
With his position on the left-wing occupied, Godts may start the season playing regularly for Jong Ajax but don’t be surprised if he quickly returns to the first team.
The 18-year-old has excellent ball control and vision for a player of his age and fans are excited for what he can bring if given the chance.
Kenzo Goudmijn
21 – Midfielder – AZ Alkmaar
A player that has been highly regarded in Alkmaar since the U17 side, Goudmijn may finally get his chance to prove his quality in the first team this season following the departure of Tijjani Reijnders.
Goudmijn has had loan spells in recent years with Sparta Rotterdam and Excelsior, with his performances for the latter, especially eye-catching. Pascal Jansen is now set to promote Goudmijn to his first-team on a permanent basis and he has signed a new long-term contract.
Goudmijn is predominantly a number ten, but can be used in a deeper role and has also played on the wings before. His versatility will be useful for Jansen and he has shown his capabilities so far in pre-season.
Replacing Reijnders is no easy task but Goudmijn looks up to the task at the moment.
Benjamin Tahirovic
20 – Midfielder – Ajax
Ajax brought Benjamin Tahirovic to Amsterdam from AS Roma this summer and the Bosnian international will be looking to make a big impression.
An €8 million signing, Tahirovic came to Ajax with 11 Serie A appearances to his name, along with a strong reputation. It has been a hit and miss pre-season so far for the youngster, but he admits himself that he will need to get more used to the defensive side of his role with Ajax.
He has looked tidy at times so far in friendlies and looks to have good awareness and a keen eye for a pass. If he can develop to his potential then the €8 million paid could be an absolute bargain.
Gjivai Zechiël
19 – Midfielder – Feyenoord
The Feyenoord midfield looks stacked at the moment, but Gijvai Zechiël has made a big impression on the club’s fans during pre-season.
The 19-year-old has been praised for his composed play in front of defence and he was on the bench for the Johan Cruijff Schaal clash with PSV Eindhoven.
The defensive midfielder reads the play well and suits Arne Slot’s intense style of play. He will start the campaign with the U21 side but he will make his official debut during the campaign.
Shurandy Sambo
21 – Right-back – PSV Eindhoven
After impressing on loan with Sparta Rotterdam last season, Sambo is back at PSV Eindhoven and will be hoping to nail down a spot in Peter Bosz’s side.
The Netherlands U21 international made a big impression in Rotterdam, making 36 appearances and scoring twice. He was even linked with a move to Ajax this summer, but that deal did not materialise.
He is second choice to Jordan Teze at the moment, but with rotation, he will get plenty of minutes in Eindhoven.
Sambo is an athletic and reliable full-back, who impresses defensively and not just going forward. Breaking into the PSV first-team permanently will be his main goal for the campaign.
Ahmetcan Kaplan
20 – Centre-back – Ajax
Ajax signed Ahmetcan Kaplan to much excitement last summer but a torn knee ligament ended his season before he could even make his debut.
Kaplan is yet to return to fitness and Ajax fans will have to be patient as he returns to the squad later in the campaign.
A Turkish international, Kaplan made 18 appearances for Trabzonspor before Ajax swooped. A strong and powerful centre-back, Kaplan has the ability to be a leader at the back for years to come in Amsterdam.
Hopefully, his return to the pitch will be swift and Ajax fans can finally get a glimpse of his ability.
Wouter Goes
19 – Centre-back – AZ Alkmaar
Due to injuries, Wouter Goes was thrust into the AZ defence last season and did a terrific job for Pascal Jansen’s side.
A strong and powerful centre-back with a calm approach on the ball, Goes looks to have all the qualities to become a top-quality defender in the future.
Sadly, Goes suffered an ankle injury which means he will miss the start of the campaign, but he will challenge for a starting spot when fit again.
Kian Fitz-Jim
20 – Midfielder – Ajax
A talented midfielder that has yet to make the step up fully to the first team, Kian Fitz-Jim will be hoping that this is the season he can finally showcase his ability.
Small in stature but technically skilled, Fitz-Jim can play as a 6 or an 8 in the midfield and so far has four first-team appearances to his name.
Fitz-Jim has played over 80 times for Jong Ajax and needs to make the step up to the Eredivisie for his development. His pre-season has been hampered by an injury and it is yet to be determined where he fits into Maurice Steijn’s plans.
The now 20-year-old is someone that may benefit from a loan away in order to develop further if he gets no guarantees from Ajax.
Francisco Conceição
20 – Winger – Ajax
After making the move from FC Porto to Ajax last summer, we have so far only seen glimpses of the talent that Francisco Conceição has but this could be his breakthrough year.
With Antony departing last season, the Portugal U21 international was signed as a replacement but he only went on to make 28 appearances, with 22 of these as a substitute. When given time with Jong Ajax, he has scored five times in seven games.
Conceição is speedy, direct and full of tricks, but fans of Ajax are yet to see him given a chance to prove himself fully. Under Maurice Steijn, this could be his big chance with Mohammed Kudus leaving giving him less competition for the right wing.
Ajax fans have been impressed with what they have seen so far and at only 20, Conceição has time on his hands to become the success he was expected to be.
Myron van Brederode
20 – Winger – AZ Alkmaar
A tricky winger with plenty of pace, Van Brederode broke into the AZ first team last season and more will be expected from the 20-year-old in this campaign.
Due to Jesper Karlsson’s fitness issues. Van Brederode made 43 appearances in total last season, with only 17 of them being as a substitute.
He only contributed four goals and one assist and this is the area of his game that needs to be improved if he is to reach the next level. Van Brederode has plenty of pace and can beat his man, but the end product is currently lacking.
With Karlsson expected to leave, Van Brederode will battle Ruben van Bommel for the starting spot on the left and he needs to be more decisive if he is to keep his spot.
Devyne Rensch
20 – Right-back – Ajax
A versatile defender, Devyne Rensch has been a regular for Ajax for the past few years and has a Netherlands cap, but we are still yet to see him live up to his potential.
He has made 92 appearances for Ajax and filled in along the backline, but Rensch has often been criticised by Ajax fans for inconsistency. Defensively, Rensch switches off too often and he needs to grow into a more consistent performer if he is to reach a top level.
Going forward, Rensch has the ability and he has seven goals to his name, but a lack of positional awareness is holding him back at the moment. This could be the year, though, that he restores the faith shown in him by Ajax.
Johan Bakayoko
20 – Winger – PSV Eindhoven
Johan Bakayoko is being linked with PSG and Napoli but seems set to go into the campaign as the first-choice right-winger in Peter Bosz’s side.
The Belgian international has risen through the ranks at PSV Eindhoven and now has 38 appearances for the first team, scoring seven times and adding five assists.
This will be his first season as a key player in the PSV squad though and he will be aiming to prove why big clubs are lining up to snatch him away from Eindhoven.
A silky dribbler with plenty of pace, Bakayoko is a real threat for PSV and if he can add more goals and assists to his game, then he will be one of the best young forwards in Europe.
Youri Baas
20 – Left-back – NEC Nijmegen
After making his debut for Ajax last season, Youri Baas has decided to leave Amsterdam for NEC Nijmegen.
Despite having Owen Wijndal and Calvin Bassey available, Baas was given chances for Ajax last season, making ten appearances in total, including three starts. He may have made more if it wasn’t for a ligament injury.
Baas performed well but has decided to leave Amsterdam in search of more regular first-team football and he will get that at NEC Nijmegen.
The 20-year-old is a reliable full-back that does his defensive duties well and is comfortable on the ball. NEC Nijmegen will give him the chance to develop and take his game to the next level.
Anass Salah-Eddine
21 – Left-back/Midfielder – Ajax
After a season on loan with FC Twente, Salah-Eddine is back with Ajax and battling Owen Wijndal for the starting role at left-back.
The Netherlands U21 international gained praise for his versatility while at FC Twente last season, but only managed to make 17 appearances in total, mostly in midfield, due to Gijs Smal’s form in defence.
Another loan deal has not been arranged and speaking after Ajax’s final friendly against Borussia Dortmund, head coach Maurice Steijn stated that Salah-Eddine is currently in better form than Wijndal and he could get the nod to start.
Salah-Eddine is strong on the ball and athletic but still has areas of his game to develop. If he can work to become stronger defensively and add a final product then he has all the attributes to become a top wing-back for Ajax.