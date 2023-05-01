A horror scenario for Ajax is looming now after the lost KNVB Cup final against PSV Eindhoven.
Feyenoord are so far in front at the moment that we assume that they will win the championship and head for the Champions League. However, below them the table is far less certain.
The KNVB Cup final on Sunday had a Europa League spot up for grabs and that went to PSV after they triumphed on penalties.
However, PSV are currently second in the league and that would be good enough for a Champions League qualifying spot if they can maintain that position. If they stay there then the third spot becomes the Europa League spot.
Ajax are currently in third, but they come up against fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar in Amsterdam this weekend. If AZ wins then Ajax could be heading for fourth and a Europa Conference League place, which would cap a disastrous campaign.
It is worth noting that there are still four games to go, so Ajax can still finish in the 2nd spot if PSV slips up, but a loss this weekend to AZ Alkmaar could be disastrous for the Amsterdam side.
Remaining fixtures:
PSV: Sparta (A), Fortuna (H), Heerenveen (H), AZ Alkmaar (A)
Ajax: AZ Alkmaar (H), Groningen (A), Utrecht (H), Twente (A)
AZ: Ajax (A), Emmen (H), NEC (A), PSV (H)