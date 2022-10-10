The Netherlands will start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with an away trip to France.
On Sunday the draw took place with the Netherlands placed in Group B along with France, the Republic of Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar.
The schedule has also been revealed with the Netherlands beginning with an away trip to France on the 24th of March before hosting Gibraltar three days later.
Ronald Koeman will take charge of the Netherlands for the qualifying campaign, which ends away to Gibraltar on the 21st of November.