The Netherlands began their Euro preparations with a 4-0 victory over Canada in De Kuip.
Ronald Koeman handed first starts to Micky van de Ven and Brian Brobbey for the first of the two friendlies. He lined up in a 4-3-3 with Daley Blind as centre-back, Jeremie Frimpong on the wing and Ryan Gravenberch in the middle.
Canada made a brighter start but the Netherlands grew into the game with Gravenberch having a shot blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum and Jeremie Frimpong also went close.
The biggest chance for Oranje fell for Brobbey when he raced onto a Memphis pass but his shot was blocked by the Canadian keeper. At the other end, Jonathan David fired a huge chance wide but Bart Verbruggen had little to do in the first half.
The Netherlands made a bright start to the second half and it resulted in a goal within five minutes. Frimpong’s excellent cross was tapped in by Memphis at close range.
Frimpong then made it 2-0 with a lovely left-footed curled shot which led to Koeman making a triple change. Frimpong, Brobbey, and Memphis went off for Wout Weghorst, Donyell Malen and Steven Bergwijn.
With his first touch, Weghorst made it 3-0 as he pounced after Jerdy Schouten’s shot was spilled into his path.
In the 82nd minute, Weghorst was played in on goal but his shot was tipped wide. From the resulting corner, the ball looped up, and substitute Virgil van Dijk nodded in to make it 4-0.
The Netherlands then eased through the remainder of the game to seal a comfortable victory. Next up is a clash against Iceland on Monday.