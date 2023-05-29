Ronald Koeman has confirmed his Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League semi-final against Croatia.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands host the final four of the Nations League, with Croatia the opponents on the 14th of June before the winner goes on to play Italy or Spain for the trophy.
Koeman has picked a 26-man squad for the games with AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders earning his first call-up. Memphis Depay makes it despite being injured, while Davy Klaassen and Steven Berghuis are missing.
Despite not playing for Bayern Munich since the 11th of March, Daley Blind remains a part of the squad. Brian Brobbey, Ryan Gravenberch and Bart Verbruggen are all in the Netherlands U21 squad for the European championships.
The full squad can be seen below:
Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg), Andries Noppert (SC Heerenveen)
Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Bayern München), Sven Botman (Newcastle United), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern München), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurriën Timber (Ajax)
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AZ), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Joey Veerman (PSV), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (AS Roma)
Attackers: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atlético Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (PSV), Wout Weghorst (Manchester United)