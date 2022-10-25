Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport paid special attention to young Dutch centre-back Dean Huijsen on Thursday.
The headline in the Italian newspaper hailed the youngster, reading, “Huijsen in the footsteps of De Ligt, Juventus has the giant of the future.”
The defender, who has been starring for Juventus U19s this season is 1.95 metres tall and is said to be close to breaking into the club’s U21 side. The club are apparently calling him the new De Ligt after his commanding displays at the back.
The 17-year-old has also scored five times this season, including two in the UEFA Youth League.
The 11-time Netherlands U17 international also has Spanish citizenship, having joined Juventus from Malaga’s academy in 2021.