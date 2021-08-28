Louis van Gaal is back as Oranje boss and he has named his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. There are a number of players who were not a part of the European Championship squad involved. Michael Bell takes a look at those looking to make their debuts in the Netherlands squad and one player making a return after years away.
Justin Bijlow
The goalkeeper position is one up for grabs in the Oranje squad with Jasper Cillessen unfit and Maarten Stekelenburg retiring from international football.
Tim Krul is still in the squad, but in Justin Bijlow, Netherlands has one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe. The 23-year-old has been excellent for Feyenoord since becoming their number one and is now making his bid to become Netherlands number one.
Bijlow is a fan favourite in Rotterdam and has 22 clean sheets in 57 appearances for Feyenoord. He is an excellent shot-stopper and his reflexes are outstanding. Bijlow is already proving he is the best goalkeeper in the Eredivisie at the moment and if Van Gaal gives him the chance, the Rotterdammer could be Oranje number one for years to come.
Joel Drommel
Looking to challenge Bijlow for the number one jersey is PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Joel Drommel, who could also make his Oranje debut.
The stopper made his Eredivisie debut with FC Twente as an 18-year-old and has developed himself into an excellent goalkeeper. This summer he earned a move to PSV Eindhoven and is the number one for Roger Schmidt. He has so far impressed at his new club in the Champions League qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets out of six games.
Drommel is a fine shot-stopper and is good with the ball at his feet. At Twente, Drommel was criticised at times for making some errors but at PSV so far he is proving that he is now a mature goalkeeper ready to take his game to the next level.
The 24-year-old has the chance to impress Van Gaal and will be hoping that the new Netherlands boss makes him number one.
Devyne Rensch
Possibly the biggest surprise in the squad was the inclusion of Ajax right-back Devyne Rensch, who could make his Netherlands debut in the coming week.
The 18-year-old is regarded as a huge talent in Amsterdam and burst into the first-team last season after Sergino Dest departed for Barcelona. He made 27 appearances for the club last season, contributing three goals and two assists.
Rensch impressed with his strong performances on the right, proving he is a reliable defensively while also providing plenty of energy going forward. He also slotted in on the left when needed to as well.
However, this season so far, Rensch has started as a back-up with Nicolas Tagliafico and Noussair Mazraoui the starting fullbacks. All three of Rensch’s appearances so far have come from the bench, but he has still been included by Van Gaal. In his press conference, Van Gaal stated that Rensch’s ability to play on the left and right of the defence is why he is there.
A versatile and quick young fullback who could be a regular in the Oranje squad for years and years to come.
Tyrell Malacia
Owen Wijndal isn’t fit and Patrick van Aanholt has not been included by Van Gaal, opening the door at left-back for Tyrell Malacia of Feyenoord, who definitely deserves his inclusion.
The 22-year-old has been around the Feyenoord first team for years, making 94 appearances for the Rotterdammers, but it is in the last year that Malacia’s development has really exploded.
Strong defensively, quick and a good dribbler, Malacia now has it all to be the starting left-back of the Netherlands and in the coming week, he should make his Oranje debut. His performances so far for Feyenoord this season have been excellent and he is now ready to be a starter for his country.
A number of clubs have been linked with Malacia this summer including Arsenal and Ajax, but he is staying at Feyenoord and is ready to prove himself the best left-back in the Eredivisie. Next summer, all major Champions League sides could be circling.
Guus Til
Til is not a new face in Oranje as he earned his one and only cap so far back in March 2018, but since then his career has not gone as expected. However, Til is now back in the squad after revitalizing his career with Feyenoord.
The 23-year-old made a name for himself with AZ Alkmaar, making 98 appearances for the club, scoring 28 times, and adding 12 assists. The attacking midfielder earned his Netherlands debut but and then decided on a €20 million move to Russia with Spartak Moscow, which turned out to be a big error.
Til did not make an impression in Russia and was then loaned to German side Freiburg last season, but also did not get any game time. This summer, Til returned to the Eredivisie with Feyenoord and is reunited with former AZ boss Arne Slot.
The move is proving to be a huge success with Til scoring seven goals in eight games, which has earned him his spot back in the Netherlands squad.
Til is a technical attacking midfielder, who is an expert at turning up in the box to score goals. He adds a threat to Van Gaal’s squad and can score with both feet and in the air.
The midfielder’s resurgence has been great to see and he has earned his spot in the squad.