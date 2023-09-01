Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands squad for the crucial Euro qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Greece.
On the 7th of September, the Netherlands face Greece, while a trip to the Republic of Ireland awaits three days later.
Ronald Koeman has named Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea) and Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord) in the squad for the first time. Steven Berghuis of Ajax is recalled and there is a place for Daley Blind, now playing with Girona.
The Netherlands do have injury issues with Memphis Depay, Sven Botman, Steven Bergwijn, Jurrien Timber and Justin Bijlow all out.
The full squad can be seen below