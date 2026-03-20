Michael Reiziger has called up three new faces in the latest Netherlands U21 squad.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Netherlands take on Norway in a crucial Euro qualifier on the 27th of March before they face Belgium in a friendly.
Tristan Gooijer (PEC Zwolle), Dies Janse (Groningen) and Lequincio Zeefuik (Heracles Almelo) are all named in the squad for the first time.
Bayer Leverkusen winger Ernest Poku is also involved along with Ezechiel Banzuzi who is currently turning down an invite from the DR Congo.