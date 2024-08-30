Michael Reiziger has named his Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming September internationals.
The Netherlands have won seven out of seven in the U21 Euro qualifiers and they can seal qualification when they face North Macedonia in Almere on Thursday and then Georgia in Venlo four days later.
Reiziger has shaken up his midfield for the matches with Feyenoord duo Antoni Milambo and Gjivai Zechiel included. Ezechiel Banzuzi of OH Leuven is also called up for the first time.
The full squad can be seen below.