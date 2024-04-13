Sparta Rotterdam scored a late winner to defeat Almere City 3-2.
Within the first five minutes, Yoann Cathline made it 1-0 for Almere City after dribbling past Said Bakari on the edge of the box and firing past Nick Olij.
Sparta improved after the early deficit and Tobias Lauritsen equalised on his return from injury. Djevencio van der Kust then scored his first goal for Sparta in the 29th minute.
It remained 2-1 for a long period but in the 87th minute, Thomas Robinet thought he had earned the hosts a point when he made it 2-2. However, immediately, Sparta went down the other end and Lauritsen set up Verschueren to earn Sparta a 3-2 victory.
Sparta are ninth but only two points off the top eight, while Almere City is in 12th