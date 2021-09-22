Feyenoord proved too strong for Heerenveen on Wednesday night with Guus Til’s double leading the Rotterdammers to a 3-1 victory.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord were full of confidence after their 4-0 hammering of PSV Eindhoven at the weekend and they had the lead in the 12th minute. Marcus Pedersen pulled the ball back for Til to fire in his second league goal of the campaign.
Feyenoord remained in control but they did not add a second goal before the break. On the hour mark, Alireza Jahanbakhsh had a goal disallowed for an offside by Bryan Linssen. Moments later, Jahanbakhsh set up Linssen to score his 100th Eredivisie goal to make it 2-0.
Joey Veerman pulled one back for Heerenveen with a lovely curled finish but Til headed in Feyenoord’s third in the 88th minute to seal the victory.
Feyenoord are now 4th in the table while Heerenveen sits 6th.