Guus Til scored twice as PSV Eindhoven saw off Volendam 3-2 in an entertaining clash.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After a slow start, PSV took the lead in the 33rd minute when Joey Veerman sent Guus Til through and the midfielder set up Luuk de Jong for a simple finish.
In the 40th minute, Til doubled the lead with an excellent strike after being set up by Johan Bakayoko.
The hosts did not threaten in the first half but in the 55th minute, Xavier Mbuyamba headed in a corner to give Volendam hope. Three minutes later, Til restored PSV’s two goal lead with a close-range header.
Volendam would not give up though and Daryl van Mieghem made it 3-2 after a good action from Gaetano Oristiano. The home side then remained dangerous but Walter Benitez was equal to anything that came his way and PSV held on for the victory.
PSV climbs above Ajax into second ahead of their game with Emmen, while Volendam is in 14th.