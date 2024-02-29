Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Jurrien Timber is back in training but a return to their matchday squad isn’t close.
Timber has been out of action since the end of August but was recently back on the Arsenal training ground.
Speaking to the BBC, Arteta said on the defenders progress, “Jurriën is still not fit enough to be in the selection already.
“He was a pleasure at the training. The medical staff and physios are happy with his attitude and the way everything has gone. He is determined and willing to work hard.
“He is doing well and we now have to guide him through the final phase of a difficult injury. We missed his leadership and versatility to play in different positions. You could see that he fit better and better in the team and we miss him.”