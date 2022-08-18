Jurrien Timber has ended speculation that he could depart Ajax this summer by extending his contract with the club until 2025.
Earlier in the window, Timber was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, who instead went for his Ajax teammate Lisandro Martinez.
Timber has now ended any debate that he could leave Amsterdam by signing a new contract, which ties the defender to the club until the summer of 2025.
The 21-year-old has been with Ajax since 2014 and has made 77 appearances for the club’s first team.