Arsenal has confirmed the signing of Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber on a five-year deal.
The move had been known for a while but it was only officially confirmed on Monday afternoon. Ajax will receive €40 million for the centre-back but that can rise to €45 million through bonuses.
Timber made 121 appearances for the Ajax first team but now departs for his first foreign adventure in England.
Speaking to the Arsenal website, Timber said, “I’ve always been a fan of Arsenal. It was because of my brothers. They were Arsenal fans and I loved watching Arsenal play. They had great players, the way they played, the style. I just love the club.
“Of course I liked watching Robin van Persie and Thierry Henry. Those were my favorite players. There are a few players who have moved from Ajax to Arsenal, but there are not many. I think it’s special to be here as an Ajax player and it’s special that they notice you and see me as the player that I am.”
Timber is the third player to make the move from Ajax to Arsenal after Thomas Vermaelen and Marc Overmars.