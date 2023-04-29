Jurrien Timber believes he will leave Ajax in the summer after an agreement with the club.
Last summer, Timber was heavily linked with a move to join Erik ten Hag with Manchester United, but he agreed to stay at Ajax.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Timber said on his future, “I’m very busy with the here and now. Because I know how important the coming weeks are for the club and for our team. But a transfer is getting closer, of course. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax. But after this season we will review my situation again. watch again.”
Timber doesn’t have a preference over which club, “At the Dutch national team, I talk a lot with guys who play football abroad. I also want to take that step one day. But when that is, you will eventually hear and it will happen in consultation with Ajax. But the focus is now on the cup final and the remainder of the competition.”