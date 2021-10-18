Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber is looking forward to facing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
Haaland is in sensational form for Dortmund so far this season, scoring 13 times in nine games so far this season. On Tuesday, Dortmund travels to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the Champions League.
At the pre-game press conference, Jurrien Timber stated that he is looking forward to facing Haaland, “I’m ready, also for the phenomenon.
“I don’t need to explain how good Haaland is. He is a world-class striker. We talked about how to defend him smartly. I also discussed that with the trainer, but we also discuss that when I play against other strikers.”
Timber came up against Haaland when Netherlands faced Norway, “I think he’s the best striker I’ve played against so far. It will be a nice challenge. I was already able to watch Virgil (van Dijk) and Stefan (De Vrij). They did well then, but it says enough that he still created opportunities against them.”