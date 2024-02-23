Utrecht see off Heracles to ma... Utrecht kept up their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Feyenoord prevent talented win... Feyenoord has announced that Jaden Slory has signed a new ...

Juventus eye Twente defender According to Fabrizio Romano, FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad has ...

Wieffer spares Feyenoord’s b... Mats Wieffer struck late on to earn Feyenoord a 1-0 ...

NEC strike late to deny Ajax v... Ajax were held to a 2-2 draw by NEC Nijmegen ...

Vitesse fail to take their cha... Vitesse Arnhem missed a number of chances as they failed ...