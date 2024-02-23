Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Jurrien Timber will return to action for Arsenal before the end of the season.
The centre-back only joined Arsenal in the summer but got injured in August and has been out since with a cruciate ligament issue.
At his press conference on Friday, Arteta gave an update on Timber, “He is doing very well. I really hope he’ll still be in action this season. He has already been on the field with some players. In the coming weeks he will do some more things on the field with us.
“Then we’ll have to wait and see how he’s doing. In terms of self-confidence, in terms of fitness. It was a huge blow that he fell away from us. Everyone could see what he would bring us from day one. His versatility, his quality and his leadership. He brought something we didn’t have in our Defence.”
A return before the end of the season would leave the door open to a spot in the Netherlands squad for this summer’s European Championships.