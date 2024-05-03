Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Jurrien Timber is fit and in contention for their clash against Bournemouth.
Timber has been out of action with a knee injury but has made two appearances for the Arsenal U23 side in recent weeks.
At his press conference on Friday, Mikel Arteta said, “Everyone is fit and available.”
On whether Timber is ready to play on Saturday, “We don’t know that until we throw him in front of the lions. It’s tricky, because there are only three games left and he hasn’t played football for eight months. He only played one hundred and fifty minutes for the Under-21.”
Timber’s return to fitness also gives Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman a decision to make ahead of the European Championships.