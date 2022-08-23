Utrecht has announced the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Jens Toornstra on a deal until 2025 with the option of an extra year.
Toornstra made the switch from Utrecht to Feyenoord back in 2014 but after eight years and 313 appearances for the Rotterdam side, the midfielder returns to the Cathedral City.
The 33-year-old still had one year left on his contract with Feyenoord but his chances of playing time were less than in previous years, leading to Toornstra’s departure. The midfielder is now contracted to Utrecht until 2025 with the option for a further year.
Technical director Jordy Zuidam told the Utrecht website, “We are very happy that Jens has chosen to return, where he was able to take great sporting steps before. Jens is a direct quality impulse for our selection. He has shown in recent seasons, but also in the current season, that he is top fit. Since his departure from FC Utrecht eight years ago, Jens has built up an enormous amount of experience that he can transfer to the rest of the squad.”