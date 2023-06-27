Netherlands have been knocked out of the U21 European Championships after they were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Georgia.
After draws with Belgium and Portugal, Netherlands knew they needed a win against Georgia to reach the quarter-finals. Erwin van de Looi replaced the suspended Quinten Timber with Wouter Burger, while Milan van Ewijk came in for Devyne Rensch.
The Netherlands started on top and they hit the woodwork twice in the opening ten minutes, both times through Kenneth Taylor. Ryan Gravenberch and Brian Brobbey also went close in the early stages.
In the 21st minute, Brobbey went down injured and had to be replaced by Joshua Zirkzee. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Crysencio Summerville then wasted more chances for the Netherlands, who were camped in the Georgian half.
Then against the run of play, the hosts had the lead with Zuriko Davitashvili allowed to race towards the Oranje box before firing past Bart Verbruggen.
Ekkelenkamp had a goal disallowed but in the 5th minute of injury time, Taylor made it 1-1 with a good finish from inside the box.
The second half was very disappointing for the Netherlands, who failed to make their dominance count. Taylor wasted a good chance from the edge of the box by blasting the ball over hopelessly.
The Netherlands managed 26 shots, but only three were on target, meaning Georgia held on for the point which sees them progress along with Portugal.
A disappointing campaign for the Netherlands, who also miss out on a place at the Olympics because of the group stage exit.