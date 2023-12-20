It is the end of the year and we at Football-Oranje have decided to bring you our ranking of the most exciting Dutch youngsters that have made a big impression in 2023. Our list only consists of players who can represent the Netherlands and who were born after January 1st, 2004. Here are numbers 30-26.
30. Livano Comenencia
19-years-old – Juventus – Defender/Midfielder
After a strong campaign for Jong PSV Eindhoven, Comenencia decided to make the move to Juventus in the summer, who were willing to pay €3 million for the U20 international.
Comenencia was a bright talent in the PSV academy and could switch between midfield, defence, or a full-back position. Since making the move to Italy, Comenencia has been used as a central midfielder for Juventus C and has been a regular.
Comenencia is calm on the ball, strong and adept at breaking up play. He was on the cusp of making his first-team debut in Eindhoven and is now looking to take his chances at Juventus. Many a Dutch player has moved abroad young and failed to make it, but Comenencia could be one to succeed.
29. Thijs Kraaijeveld
16-years-old – Feyenoord – Midfielder
One of the youngest players on our list, it is impossible to miss the excitement around Kraaijeveld, who is making big waves in Rotterdam.
The midfielder has already made his unofficial first-team debut in Feyenoord’s first-team and has trained with Arne Slot’s side. While an official debut might not come this season, Kraaijeveld has been making a big impression in the U19s coached by Robin van Persie.
Only 16, but Kraaijeveld is a physically strong midfielder, who goes box to box and can score goals. He has four goals for the U19s including one in the Youth League, while he has made his debut for the Netherlands at U17 level.
He is still very young at the moment, but the buzz surrounding Kraaijeveld means he cannot be ignored.
28. Thijmen Blokzijl
18-years-old – Groningen – Centre-back
Last season was tough for Groningen as they were relegated from the Eredivisie but the undoubted bright spark was the performances of Blokzijl in the centre of defence.
He racked up 15 appearances in the top flight and when Groningen’s relegation was confirmed, several clubs were linked to the defender. However, he decided to sign a new deal and remain at the Euroborg.
In the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, Blokzijl has only been used sparingly and most of his appearances have come for the U21s. This will be disappointing for the defender, who has also been key for the Netherlands at youth level in recent years, but his time will come again.
The Netherlands is producing several talented centre-backs and Blokzijl is another with a huge future ahead of him if he continues to develop.
27. Ezechiel Banzuzi
18-years-old – OH Leuven – Midfielder
A gem from the NAC Breda academy, Banzuzi made a big impression for the Netherlands at youth level, scoring seven goals in five games for the U18s and four in seven games for the U19s.
Banzuzi is physically strong despite his age and he made his NAC Breda debut at the age of 16. He went on to make over 50 appearances before deciding to depart the club in the summer. It seemed a move to the Eredivisie was certain but Banzuzi chose Belgium and OH Leuven instead.
The move to Belgium has given Banzuzi his first taste of top-flight first-team football and he is still finding his feet. However, he has started the last three games and switched between the centre of midfield and the left wing.
Strong, good on the ball and a fine dribbler, Banzuzi has all the attributes to be a top-quality midfielder and at just 18 he already has a lot of experience in first-team football. He is one to watch in Belgium and bigger clubs than OH Leuven will undoubtedly come calling in the short term.
26. Ayoub Ouarghi
15-year-old – Feyenoord – Midfielder
The youngest player on our list, Ouarghi is already a part of the Feyenoord U18 squad and has made his debut in the UEFA Youth League.
An attacking midfielder, capable of moving onto the wing, Ouarghi is an exciting talent with his dribbling, pace and technical abilities making him so fun to watch.
Ouarghi loves taking on his opponents and can breeze past his markers with ease, despite not being the biggest in stature. If he continues to develop in ability and strength, then a first-team debut may not be too far away for one of the brightest talents to come out of the Feyenoord academy in years.
At 15, Ouarghi is already part of a tug of war internationally with the Netherlands and Morocco both keen on the midfielder. Ouarghi has represented both so far, making appearances for the Netherlands U16s while also debuting for Morocco at U17 level.
It is a battle that could run for years as Ouarghi has the potential to be a top player.
Keep an eye out as our list continues with numbers 25-21 soon.