Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is counting on Steven Bergwijn ahead of a busy winter schedule.
Bergwijn has not featured since Conte took charge and the Netherlands international has been linked with a move to Ajax in January.
However, Conte knows he has a good player with Bergwijn and is expecting the winger to play a role in Tottenham’s upcoming games.
Conte told his press conference on Wednesday, “We are talking about a player with important qualities. It was a shame for me that he left during the international match, because I would have liked to have gotten to know him better during this break. It was of course not a shame for him, because he scored and qualified with the Dutch national team for the World Cup.
“Obviously he has a lot of quality. He’s good one-on-one, he’s quick and he can score goals. We are working with him and he understands what I want from him. For me, he is one of the forwards and someone who can play in the three positions up front. I’ll have to make an important evaluation, but Steven is in my squad and I’m counting on him.”