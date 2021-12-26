Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte praised his attachers after their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace including Steven Bergwijn.
Bergwijn impressed in the League cup win over West Ham United last week but was once again on the bench for the clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Bergwijn appeared in the 64th minute as Tottenham ran out 3-0 winners.
After the game at his press conference, Conte praised his attack and mentioned Bergwijn too, “I am very happy for our attackers, because they managed to score. And also for Bergwijn, because he played well after his entrance.”
Bergwijn has been linked with a move to Ajax but a move now seems uncertain due to his form. Conte expressed how important Bergwijn is, “I’ll repeat it again: I need all my players. That’s very important for this process. We have to use the entire squad.”