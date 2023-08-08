Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven from VFL Wolfsburg.
The centre-back, who has been used as a left-back, has signed a five-year deal in London with Tottenham Hotspur paying a €40 million fee. Around €7 million of that goes to Volendam, who had a 15% sell on clause.
The Netherlands U21 international signed for Wolfsburg from Volendam back in 2021 and has since become a key player in Germany. He played in 33 out of 34 Bundesliga games last season.
The 22-year-old now joins Tottenham Hotspur and will be hoping that a solid season in the Premier League will earn him a first call-up to the Netherlands squad.