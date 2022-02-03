According to the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur has joined the race to sign Sven Botman from Lille OSC in the summer.
The centre-back was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in January but Lille refused to sell the defender despite a big bid from the Premier League side. AC Milan was also circling but only on loan.
According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur is looking for a new centre-back this summer and they have Botman on their wishlist.
Botman is expected to leave Lille in the summer despite having a contract with the club until the summer of 2025. He has made 67 appearances for the club and lifted the Ligue 1 title last season.