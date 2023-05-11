According to a report in England, Tottenham Hotspur have learned the price it would take to release Arne Slot from Feyenoord.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Slot still has a contract in Rotterdam until the summer of 2025 and Feyenoord has no interest in letting their head coach depart cheaply.
According to The Daily Mail, Feyenoord wants around €6.9 million from Tottenham to let Slot depart for the Premier League.
Tottenham’s number one target remains Julian Nagelsmann, but he would also not come cheaply despite being sacked by Bayern Munich earlier in the season. The German giants would be entitled to €11.5 million in compensation.
Slot will be focused on sealing the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord this weekend but until he commits his future to the Rotterdam club, rumours of a departure will persist.