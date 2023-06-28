According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur has contacted Wolfsburg over Micky van de Ven.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Van de Ven has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool but it appears that Tottenham Hotspur is now the favourites to sign the defender.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham has spoken with Wolfsburg and an official bid is expected soon. He adds that Van de Ven is keen on a move to the London-based side.
Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen is said to be an alternative to Van de Ven but would be more expensive.
Van de Ven has just finished playing for the Netherlands U21s at the European Championships and he will be keen to sort out his future quickly.