It is transfer deadline day in the Eredivisie and we will keep you up to date with all the incomings in the Eredivisie. This page will be updated throughout the day.
Ajax
In: Julian Rijkhoff from Borussia Dortmund (Permanent)
Out: Anass Salah-Eddine to FC Twente (Permanent)
Almere City
In
Out: Lance Duijvesteijn to Excelsior (Permanent)
AZ Alkmaar
In: Lequincio Zeefuik from Volendam (Permanent)
Out: Jens Odgaard to Bologna (Loan)
Excelsior
In: Lance Duijvesteijn from Almere City (Permanent)
Feyenoord
Fortuna Sittard
Go Ahead Eagles
In
Out: Sylla Sow to NEC Nijmegen (Permanent)
Heerenveen
Heracles Almelo
NEC Nijmegen
In: Sami Ouaissa from Roda JC (Permanent ), Sylla Sow from Go Ahead Eagles (Permanent)
Out: Magnus Mattsson to FC Copenhagen (Permanent)
PEC Zwolle
In: Silvester van de Water from Cambuur (Loan)
PSV Eindhoven
In: CJ Egan Riley from Burnley (Loan)
Out: Yorbe Vertessen to Union Berlin (Permanent)
RKC Waalwijk
Sparta Rotterdam
Twente
In: Myron Boadu from AS Monaco (Loan), Anass Salah-Eddine from Ajax (Permanent)
Utrecht
In: Andreas Dithmer from FC Copenhagen (Loan)
Out: Modibo Sagnan to Montpellier (Permanent)
Vitesse Arnhem
In: Paxton Aaronson from Eintracht Frankfurt (Loan)
Out: Million Manhoef to Stoke City (Loan)
Volendam
In:
Out: Lequincio Zeefuik to AZ Alkmaar (Permanent)