It is transfer deadline day in the Eredivisie and we will keep you up to date with all the incomings in the Eredivisie. This page will be updated throughout the day.

Ajax

In: Julian Rijkhoff from Borussia Dortmund (Permanent)

Out: Anass Salah-Eddine to FC Twente (Permanent)

Almere City

In

Out: Lance Duijvesteijn to Excelsior (Permanent)

AZ Alkmaar

In: Lequincio Zeefuik from Volendam (Permanent)

Out: Jens Odgaard to Bologna (Loan)

Excelsior

In: Lance Duijvesteijn from Almere City (Permanent)

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Go Ahead Eagles

In

Out: Sylla Sow to NEC Nijmegen (Permanent)

Heerenveen

Heracles Almelo

NEC Nijmegen

In: Sami Ouaissa from Roda JC (Permanent ), Sylla Sow from Go Ahead Eagles (Permanent)

Out: Magnus Mattsson to FC Copenhagen (Permanent)

PEC Zwolle

In: Silvester van de Water from Cambuur (Loan)

PSV Eindhoven

In: CJ Egan Riley from Burnley (Loan)

Out: Yorbe Vertessen to Union Berlin (Permanent)

RKC Waalwijk

Sparta Rotterdam

Twente

In: Myron Boadu from AS Monaco (Loan), Anass Salah-Eddine from Ajax (Permanent)

Utrecht

In: Andreas Dithmer from FC Copenhagen (Loan)

Out: Modibo Sagnan to Montpellier (Permanent)

Vitesse Arnhem

In: Paxton Aaronson from Eintracht Frankfurt (Loan)

Out: Million Manhoef to Stoke City (Loan)

Volendam

In:

Out: Lequincio Zeefuik to AZ Alkmaar (Permanent)




