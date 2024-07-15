Ajax has confirmed the signing of Bertrand Traore on a two-year deal.
The winger previously spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Ajax but now returns on a permanent deal after departing Villarreal on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old signs a contract until the summer of 2026 and becomes the desired new right winger for head coach Francesco Farioli.
After his loan spell in Ajax, the Burkina Faso international went on to play for Olympique Lyon, Aston Villa, Istanbul Başakşehir and then Villarreal.