According to Voetbal International, Lassina Traore is leaving Ajax for Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.
The Burkina Faso international joined Ajax in 2019 and has made 31 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and giving 12 assists.
Traore has a contract in Amsterdam until 2022 but will now leave the club to join Shahtar Donetsk. Ajax will reportedly receive around €10 million for the 20-year-old.
Ajax will now need to find a new striker with Traore and Brian Brobbey both departing this summer already. A shock move to bring Brobbey back has been rumoured but RB Leipzig seem unwilling to allow this to happen.