Mike Tresor has departed Willem II to sign for Belgian side KRC Genk on a four-year deal.
The 22-year-old has been a key player for Willem II ever since he joined the club from NEC Nijmegen back in 2019, initially on loan before making the move permanent.
The Belgian midfielder was linked with a move to Wolfsburg, Club Brugge and Ajax, but he has now joined KRC Genk on a four-year deal. The transfer fee has not been announced.
Genk, who are coached by John van den Brom, have also raided Ajax this summer to sign Carel Eiting. They will take part in the Champions League qualifiers this season.
Tresor made 60 appearances for Willem II, scoring 14 goals and giving 18 assists.