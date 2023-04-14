Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel believes Ryan Gravenberch will get more playing time in the coming weeks.
Since swapping Ajax for Munich in the summer, Gravenberch has struggled for game time and BILD is reporting on Friday that Liverpool is hoping to sign the young Dutchman.
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about Gravenberch at his press conference, and according to Voetbal International, he said, “I see Ryan’s qualities in training. He trains well. We see him as an 8, who can turn very well and dribble very well.
“He has to be patient and impatient in this situation. He has to go for the smallest chance in every training session.
“He came on the field against SC Freiburg and did a good job. Now I only think about the next game against Hoffenheim. He is a candidate for a starting place, he is a candidate to come in.”