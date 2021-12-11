Hamit Altintop has confirmed that Turkey’s football association is hoping to convince Netherlands U21 international Ferdi Kadioglu to choose an international career with them over Oranje.
Kadioglu is a Netherlands youth international but can still choose a career with Turkey, where he plays for Fenerbahce.
Altintop, who is a member of the board of the Turkish Football Association, has told Sporx that they have held talks with Kadioglu, “We are looking for the best players in Turkey. There has been contact with Ferdi, we ate and talked together. We think he is a very good player and we have told him so. We support every choice he will make about his international career. The ball is with Ferdi,”
Kadioglu came through at NEC Nijmegen before moving to Fenerbahce three years ago. The now 22-year-old has made 83 appearances for Fenerbahce, scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists.