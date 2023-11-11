FC Twente came from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw against NEC Nijmegen.
FC Twente had won all their home games so far this season and they dominated from the start with Jasper Cillessen having to make good saves to deny Manfred Ugalde.
Michel Vlap hit the post before Sem Steijn eventually made it 1-0 before the break with a strike that went through the legs of Cillessen.
NEC rallied and in the 47th minute, Mathias Ross made it 1-1 before an excellent move ended with Bart van Rooij making it 2-1. In the 65th minute, the home crowd was stunned as Youri Baas got through on the left and finished with a lovely chip over Lars Unnerstall and NEC were 3-1 up.
Steijn pulled one back on the rebound in the 76th minute and Manfred Ugalde then struck before the end to earn the hosts a point. Twente had over five minutes of stoppage time to find a winner but NEC held on.
The point means that Twente is in second but they could drop to fourth by the end of the weekend. NEC is in 12th.