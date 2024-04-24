Twente are closing in on a place in the Champions League after a 3-1 win over Almere City on Wednesday.
With a clash against AZ Alkmaar looming, Twente were keen to open up an eight point gap in third spot.
Within the first ten minutes, Twente led with Mathias Kjolo scoring his first goal of the campaign with a shot from distance that surprised Nordin Bakker.
The hosts then had to wait until the 52nd minute to make it 2-0 as Sem Steijn fired in after the ball landed at his feet in the box after some good work by Ricky van Wolfswinkel.
Kornelius Hansen made it exciting with an excellent strike into the top corner but Daan Rots ensured the three points went to Twente.
Twente open up the eight point gap but AZ do have a game in hand. Almere City are in 12th.