FC Twente was the dominant force but could only defeat Hammarby 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second-round qualifier.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Joseph Oosting’s first official game in charge of Twente saw Ricky van Wolfswinkel start on the bench as Manfred Ugalde began as the sole striker.
Twente were the stronger side from the start and Hammarby goalkeeper Dovin had to make a good stop to deny Gijs Smal early on. Daan Rots then fired wide before Michel Vlap hit the crossbar.
The breakthrough came in the 53rd minute when Sem Steijn fired powerfully past Dovin. Oosting then brought on Van Wolfswinkel but the floodgates didn’t open.
Hammarby sat deep and kept Twente out and they will only take a 1-0 lead to Sweden for the second leg next week.