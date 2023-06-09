Twente bring in Regeer from Aj... FC Twente has completed the signing of young defender Youri ...

Benfica set to sign Kokcu According to various reports, Benfica are close to signing Feyenoord ...

PSV charmed by Summerville According to De Telegraaf, PSV Eindhoven is interested in signing ...

Atletico Madrid interested in ... Atletico Madrid has joined the list of clubs interested in ...

Buijs named Fortuna Sittard he... Danny Buijs has agreed to become the new head coach ...

European playoff 1st leg: Twen... Ramiz Zerrouki netted a last-minute equaliser as Twente took a ...

Summerville on Dortmund’... According to BILD, Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is on ...