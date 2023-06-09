FC Twente has completed the signing of young defender Youri Regeer from Ajax.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The versatile 19-year-old can play in midfield or at right-back and he made three appearances for Ajax in the Eredivisie this season.
However, searching for more consistent game time, Regeer has now departed Amsterdam to join FC Twente on a deal until the summer of 2027.
Regeer told the club website,, I am very happy and proud with this great step in my career. I hope to develop further within this wonderful club. I can’t wait to start the new season and make a lot of progress on a personal level and together with the team. See you soon in the Grolsch Veste!”
Regeer is a Netherlands U20 international and played in the youth team at ADO Den Haag before joining Ajax.