FC Twente moved closer to second place after a 3-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer.
Go Ahead Eagles are strong at home but after 33 seconds, Manfred Ugalde headed in a cross from Sam Steijn to put Twente in front.
In the 24th minute, the roles reversed as Ugalde set up Steijn to put Twente 2-0 up.
Bobby Adekanye and Eric Llanssana came on for the hosts at the break and the latter pulled one back in the 71st minute. However, there was no chance of a comeback as substitute Younes Taha made it 3-1 after a swift counter-attack.
Twente go third and within two points of Feyenoord while Go Ahead Eagles suffer their first home loss of the season. They are still fifth.