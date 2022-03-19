FC Twente have put the pressure on Feyenoord in third after a 1-0 win over PEC Zwolle.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With Feyenoord facing Ajax on Sunday, FC Twente knew they could increase the pressure on the Rotterdam side if they could see off PEC Zwolle.
Virgil Misidjan and Ricky van Wolfswinkel had early chances for the hosts, before Daan Rots made it 1-0 in the 15th minute. The attacker finished well after being set up by Michel Vlap.
Twente almost doubled their lead early in the second half but Bram van Polen cleared an effort from Julio Pleguezuelo off the goalline.
PEC Zwolle improved in the second half and Thomas van den Belt almost made it 1-1 but his header was kept out by a world-class save by Lars Unnerstall. Daishawn Redan was also denied by Unnerstall, while Slobodan Tedic put an effort just off target.
FC Twente managed to hold on to their lead and they are fourth in the table for another weekend, while PEC Zwolle stays bottom.