Willem II’s poor form continued on Saturday as they were defeated 1-0 at home by FC Twente.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Willem II have not registered a victory since September 25th and the panic is starting to rise in Tilburg.
Against Twente, the home side also struggled and they fell behind in the 39th minute with Michal Sadílek firing in the opener. Daan Rots also had a goal disallowed for offside.
Willem II had little to say in the second half and they were lucky the result wasn’t higher for Twente as Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Dimitris Limnios missed good chances.
Twente are 4th after the victory, while Willem II are 15th and now just six points off the bottom.