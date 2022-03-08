FC Twente has confirmed the signing of ADO Den Haag midfielder Sem Steijn, who will make the move to Enschede in the summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 20-year-old is out of contract in Hague this summer and has been linked with a move back to the Eredivisie for months. Twente confirmed on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Steijn.
The midfielder has signed a deal with Twente until mid-2025 with an option for another year.
Steijn said on the club’s website, “I think I am a player who suits FC Twente. I have almost always played for ADO Den Haag and this season I still want to play with the club for promotion and to be important to the team. After that, the focus will be on FC Twente.”
Steijn has been a standout for ADO Den Haag in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie this season, scoring 13 times in 25 league games. He has also represented VVV-Venlo and Helmond Sport.