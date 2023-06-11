FC Twente defeated Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 on Sunday to seal their place in the qualifying rounds for the Europa Conference League next season.
The first leg last week ended 1-1 in Rotterdam with Ramiz Zerrouki denying Sparta with a late header.
The second leg saw Twente take control but they could not find a way past Nick Olij, with the Sparta stopper keeping out a Michel Vlap shot and a header from Manfred Ugalde.
Eventually, in the 53rd minute, Twente took the lead with Joshua Brenet sending a low strike into the net via Shurandy Sambo.
Sparta went looking for the equaliser, but Lars Unnerstall saved from Koki Saito and Arno Verschueren, who also hit the crossbar.
In a frantic end, Tobias Lauritsen put a header wide for Sparta, while Olij stopped Sem Steijn from making it 2-0.
Twente managed to hold on and they will play in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round. Sparta end an impressive campaign with no European football.
The match was the end of Ron Jans time as head coach of FC Twente, while veteran Wout Brama also retires.