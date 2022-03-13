FC Twente defeated their rival for fourth place AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in the AFAS Stadion on Sunday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With Jordy Clasie only fit for the bench and Fredrik Midtsjo out, Peer Koopmeiners was handed his first Eredivisie start in the AZ Alkmaar midfield. The younger brother of Teun was looking to make a big impression in front of a crowd that included Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal.
The home side did not have a single shot on target in the first half, while FC Twente had a goal disallowed as Daan Rots was offside.
Pascal Jansen was not impressed and he made a double change at the break with Hakon Evjen and Vangelis Pavlidis going off for Kamal Sowah and Zakaria Aboukhlal. The changes didn’t work as Twente took the lead in the 62nd minute. Joshua Brenet fired low past Peter Vindahl Jensen.
With Jordy Clasie and Aslak Fonn Witry on for Koopmeiners and Yukinari Sugawara, AZ went for the equaliser but Robin Propper bravely threw himself in front of a Dani de Wit effort. At the other end, Twente had chances but could not get a second past Vindahl Jensen.
Twente held on for the victory which moves them level on points with AZ Alkmaar, who remain in fourth.