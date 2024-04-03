FC Twente missed the chance to go seven points clear in third spot after drawing 3-3 at Heerenveen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
AZ Alkmaar’s 5-0 loss at Heracles gave Twente the chance to all but seal third spot and it seemed they were on route to a win as they raced into a 2-0 lead within 13 minutes.
Ricky van Wolfswinkel made it 1-0 before Daan Rots added a second with a strike that found the net via the inside of the post.
Ion Nicolaescu headed one back for Heerenveen but Twente restored their two goal lead in the 36th minute as Robin Propper scored from a corner. Before the break, Osame Sahraoui capped an entertaining first half by scoring from distance to make it 2-3.
Just before the hour mark, substitute Pelle van Amersfoort’s shot was blocked by the arm of Propper and Heerenveen were awarded a penalty. Van Amersfoort scored from the spot to make it 3-3.
Sem Steijn and Naci Ünüvar both went close to a winner for Twente before the end but Heerenveen held on for the point.
Twente sits five points ahead of AZ with six games left to play while Heerenveen is in 11th.