FC Twente comfortably defeated Cambuur 4-0 on Sunday to move back up to fifth in the Eredivisie.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Twente got off to a fast start and after only 12 minutes, Vaclav Cerny cut through the Cambuur defence before setting up Ricky van Wolfswinkel to net.
Michel Vlap then ended his long wait for an Eredivisie goal in the 28th minute after good link-up play with Gijs Smal. It was 3-0 before the break as Smal set up Sem Steijn to net from close range.
Smal completed his hattrick of assists in the 77th minute as Joshua Brenet sealed the comfortable win.
Twente now returns to fifth spot ahead of Sparta Rotterdam, while Cambuur is still bottom of the table.